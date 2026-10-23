US President Donald Trump said that American forces have inflicted heavy losses on Iran and did not rule out the continuation of military actions, News.bg reports.

Before leaving for an election rally in Iowa, Trump commented on the different reactions to the war. According to him, some people support the operation because Iran should not have nuclear weapons, while others criticize it because of its cost.

„This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents - the war with Iran. And we blew them out of the water, and we might as well keep going a little longer," the American head of state said.

Trump claims that the American military operations have left Washington without a clear interlocutor for negotiations, as much of the Iranian leadership has been eliminated. According to him, the first two levels of the country's leadership have been destroyed, as well as some representatives of the third.

“My biggest problem is that nobody wants to be president of Iran“, Trump joked, commenting on the situation in the country.

However, Iran has a current president - Massoud Pezeshkian, who has held the post since 2024.