Belgium negotiates with Ukraine on participation in the European anti-missile program "Freya"

Belgium and Ukraine are negotiating the possible accession of Brussels to the pan-European program "Freya", aimed at creating a ballistic missile defense system. This was announced by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in a speech to the parliament, quoted by the "Ukrinform" agency, reports Focus.

De Wever stressed that the situation in Ukraine remains of key importance, as Russia is intensifying its attacks.

“We support the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. This is non-negotiable and our support must be strengthened“, said the Belgian Prime Minister.

He indicated that assistance should be directed in particular to Ukrainian aviation and the protection of critical infrastructure. According to him, the consequences of the Russian attacks are also being felt in other areas, including the Black Sea and the economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania.

“That is why we must continue to support Ukraine“, De Wever emphasized.

According to him, the assistance provided is already yielding results, as he noted that Ukraine is gradually regaining its territories.

The Belgian Prime Minister also recalled the agreed credit support for Kiev in the amount of 90 billion euros for the period 2026-2027. According to him, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund are closely monitoring Ukraine's financial needs.

De Wever also confirmed that 10 F-16 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year.