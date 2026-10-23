Kaia Kalas: Russian attacks on shipping in the Black Sea threaten food security

The increasing Russian attacks on shipping in the Black Sea pose a threat to regional and global food security. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas after a conversation with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu, reports Focus.

According to Kalas, the two discussed NATO's increased presence in the region, as well as the urgent need to put the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub into operation.

„I raised the key role of the Solidarity Routes in delivering Ukrainian grain to world markets. I look forward to working together to support Ukraine and Moldova and make Europe stronger“, said Kallas.

Yesterday, the European Parliament proposed conducting a naval operation in the Black Sea amid attacks on ships, Focus recalls.