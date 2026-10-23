Russia launches massive drone attack on Sumy, casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy last night. At least two people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged, „Ukrinform“ reported, citing a Telegram post by the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, BTA reports.

„This night the enemy carried out a massive attack on Sumy using assault drones. Unfortunately, some of the enemy drones reached their targets. Civilian infrastructure facilities in three parts of the city came under Russian strikes. Damage was caused in residential areas and in the Kovpakiv district,“ Grigorov wrote.

According to initial data, at least two people were injured in the attack. Their condition is being determined, and the injured are being provided with the necessary medical assistance, the regional governor announced.