Ukrainian transport plane catches fire at Japanese airport

A Ukrainian transport plane An-124-100 “Ruslan“ caught fire upon landing at Chubu International Airport in Japan. The plane is operated by the Ukrainian airline “Antonova Airlines“.

Due to the incident, the airport runway was closed for 15 minutes, reports the Japanese broadcaster NHK. Traffic on it was then restored.

It is not specified what damage the plane sustained. There is also no information on whether there were any casualties among the people on board.

Japanese authorities said they were clarifying the details of what happened.

The Leipzig incident

The incident in Japan comes against the backdrop of another incident involving a Ukrainian An-124 aircraft in Europe. In August 2026, a drone with explosives was found near the Ukrainian “Ruslan” at Leipzig airport, Germany.

Germany accused Russia of an attempted sabotage. Russian authorities deny any connection to the incident.

Sources: meduza.io, pravda.com.ua