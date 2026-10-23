US Congressman Demands Sanctions Against Four Serbian Businessmen Linked to Vucic

Republican Representative in the US Congress Joe Wilson has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impose sanctions on four Serbian businessmen who are allegedly linked to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. This is reported by Radio „Free Europe“/Radio „Svoboda“, reports Focus.

The proposed sanctions target Ivan Bošnjak and Stojan Vuić of Millennium Team, Davor Matura of Alta Bank, and the owner of the Pink TV channel, Željko Mitrović.

The request was filed on October 14 and provides for the four to be banned from entering the United States and have their access to the American financial system restricted.

In his letter, Wilson accuses the businessmen of using state resources for personal enrichment.

“They support Vučić's corrupt regime, worked to undermine US interests in the country and the region, and actively participated in the manipulation of the October 25 elections,“ the document states.

In response to inquiries from Radio „Free Europe“/Radio „Liberty“ Representatives of Millennium Team and Alta Bank rejected the accusations, calling them false.