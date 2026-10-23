Israeli army kills two Palestinians after armed attack in West Bank

The Israeli army said it had killed two Palestinians suspected of carrying out an armed attack in the Judea Junction area in the southern occupied West Bank. Five people were wounded in the attack, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“Following a gun attack at the Judea Junction, soldiers eliminated the two terrorists“, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Israeli emergency medical service “Magen David Adom“ reported five injuries, two of whom are in critical condition.

Footage released by emergency services shows a lifeless body on the ground near a gas station as Israeli soldiers patrol the area.

The Israeli army said the search was ongoing and the area had been cordoned off.

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has escalated since the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the Gaza war. Israel has controlled the territory since 1967.

At least 1,113 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, most of them by Israeli soldiers. The figures are from Agence France-Presse and are based on information from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The dead include 37 people killed by Israeli settlers in cases documented by the United Nations.

According to Israeli figures, at least 49 Israelis have died during the same period. Most were killed in Palestinian attacks, the rest during Israeli military operations.