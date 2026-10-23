Russian ships turn off AIS after passing through Bosphorus

Russian ships turn off the automatic identification systems AIS after passing through the Bosphorus in order to conceal their location. This was stated by the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on television, Ukrinform reported.

„In most cases, ships heading from the Bosphorus to Russian ports usually turn off the AIS identification systems and thus try to hide their location. They can also change the route or final destination of the voyage after passing through the Bosphorus“, Pletenchuk said.

AIS is a system through which ships transmit data on their identification, location, course and speed. Its shutdown limits the possibility of the vessel being tracked by publicly available systems.

Pletenchuk added that the Russian side periodically turns on various means of electronic warfare. As a result, GPS coordinates are shifted, which creates a danger to navigation at sea.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine published data on 20 ships from the Russian shadow fleet that transport oil and gas.

Ukrinform also reported that in a previous statement, Pletenchuk stated that Russian forces use sea-based missile carriers against Ukraine on average three times a month.

Sources: ukrinform.ua