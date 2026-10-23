Ukraine seeks to move customs checks on trucks to neighboring EU countries

Ukraine is in talks with Poland and Slovakia to move customs checks on trucks exporting Ukrainian grain deeper into their territory, instead of the usual checks at the borders. This was reported to the “Financial Times“ by sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.

The aim of these measures is to stop Russian drone attacks on trucks carrying Ukrainian grain, the sources said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that Kiev has established joint border checkpoints with Moldova and wants to “expand“ initiative with other neighboring countries, including Poland.

Ukrainian ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy told the “Financial Times“ that the step was dictated by “the new security environment in which Russia is deliberately trying to strike at our borders“ and that Kiev wants to finalize an agreement with Poland as soon as possible.

The European Commission said earlier that it was helping Moldova move all customs checks from its side to the border with Ukraine.

Since August, Ukraine has recorded numerous attacks on the country's border crossings with Romania, Moldova and Poland.