Johann Wadeful called for international action to protect sea routes

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful called for joint international action to protect key sea routes. He made the appeal before leaving for Istanbul, where he will participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Britain, Germany and France, DPA reported, BTA reports.

The forum was convened at the initiative of Turkey, and regional security challenges will be among the main topics.

“We all feel the consequences of attacks on shipping routes, whether at the gas station or in the supermarket“, Wadeful said. He warned that delays in fertilizer deliveries could lead to famine in some parts of the world.

According to the German foreign minister, the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and shipping, as well as increasing Russian attacks on grain shipments through the Black Sea, require closer international cooperation.

“We will not accept Iran and the Houthi militias holding world trade hostage and choking the world's supply of energy and fertilizer“, said Vaddeful. He added that “indiscriminate attacks on shipping and neighboring countries must stop“.

The German minister accused Russia of deliberately creating a risk of food shortages in countries of the Global South by attacking commercial shipping in the Black Sea. He said the strikes mainly affect poorer countries that depend on grain supplies.

In addition to the security of sea routes, the Istanbul meeting is expected to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.