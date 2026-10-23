Russia is postponing the mass mobilization due to concerns that it could cause chaos in the country and lead to a loss of power, said Yevgeny Dikiy, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, according to him, without such an unpopular measure, the Russian army risks losing its combat capability.

Dikiy, who is a former company commander in the “Aidar“ battalion and director of the National Antarctic Research Center, said this on Radio NV. According to him, Russian losses are so great that with each passing week the ability of the troops to fight is decreasing.

“If they do not resort to mass mobilization, sometime by spring this army will simply become incapable of fighting. They understand this perfectly well and that is why they have activated all their agents in the US to force us to capitulate. And the deadline they have chosen is December in Miami,” Dickey said.

Pressure before the Russian army loses combat capability

According to him, an operation is currently underway to “rescue our friend Vladimir,” since it may be too late in the spring. Dickey claims that plans for recruiting people for mobilization have already been delivered to St. Petersburg and Moscow, but the Russian authorities are still refraining from decisive action.

“They want to finish us off with missile and drone strikes so that we start demanding surrender. "They are trying to hasten our surrender before their army collapses," he said.

Dickie also linked this assessment to the restrictions surrounding Starlink, saying that Ukraine's American allies "have openly sided with Russia." This is the veteran's assessment, not a confirmed fact of a change in the US position.

He added that the Kremlin is afraid of the reaction of the Russian population, since a new mobilization could lead to internal chaos, loss of control and ultimately to the loss of power.

Positions for freezing the war

„There is hope that they will postpone the mobilization for so long that it will be too late“, said Yevgeny Dikiy.

Dikiy believes that Vladimir Putin is not ready to freeze the war along the line of contact. At the same time, he described the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kiev is ready for such a step as the right diplomatic game.

Against this background, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the capitulation of Ukraine is unacceptable for Europe, because it would mean the capitulation of all of Kiev's partners. "We are not supporting Ukraine to prolong this war. But capitulation, and even more so the unconditional capitulation of Ukraine, is out of the question," Merz said.

The head of the European Union's foreign policy service, Kaia Kallas, said that American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine towards capitulation for almost two years. According to her, the EU should continue to support Kiev and participate directly in the peace talks, including through its sanctions policy towards Russia.

Sources: unian.net