Belgium does not plan to close the Russian cultural center in Brussels

The closure of the Russian cultural institute “House of Russia“ in Brussels is not on the agenda in Belgium. This was stated by Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevost, quoted by local media, BTA reports.

He specified that the Belgian authorities are monitoring activities that could threaten national security, as well as compliance with European Union sanctions imposed due to the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

The Russian cultural center is subordinate to “Rossotrudnichestvo“ - a state organization dealing with the spread of Russian influence abroad, as well as to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Although the organization is subject to EU sanctions, its cultural centers continue to function. Some of them were closed after the start of the war in 2022, including in Germany, Denmark and Romania.

According to local publications, the Russian Cultural House in Brussels ceased its activities soon after the start of the war, with the reason given as “administrative reasons“. At that time, the flags and information board were removed from the entrance. However, the center resumed work a few weeks later.

A change is also noted in its presence on social networks. After the start of the war, the “House of Russia“ in Brussels has ceased regular retransmission of official messages from the Russian authorities. Its publications are mainly limited to congratulations on the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The center's activities include organizing concerts and exhibitions, conducting language courses, as well as providing assistance to Russian emigrants wishing to return to Russia.