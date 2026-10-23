Europe fears Trump is pushing Ukraine towards capitulation

Ukraine's European allies are increasingly concerned about the rapprochement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. According to an analysis by „Euronews“ the US president has taken positions that go beyond previous concerns about his closeness to the Russian leader - from a diesel fuel deal and easing sanctions to support for a possible trilateral meeting involving Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

European governments fear that Washington is pressuring Kiev to accept an agreement that would be more favorable to Moscow. In the European Parliament, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, Kaia Kallas, said: "American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine into surrender for nearly two years." According to her, Ukraine has not surrendered to Putin's terms because Europe continues to support it.

Proposals for frozen assets and Russian gas

The actions of Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are causing particular concern in European capitals. Both of them, like the president, have amassed their wealth in the real estate sector.

According to the publication of “Euronews“ they discussed the possibility of releasing frozen Russian assets and restoring Russian gas supplies to Europe as incentives in peace talks. European governments have rejected both ideas.

Witkoff came under fire after describing Putin as a “humanitarian.” Hours later, Russia fired 21 ballistic missiles at Kiev. Three of them carried cluster munitions designed to inflict massive damage and civilian casualties.

“This is appalling – you send two real estate agents to negotiate with Putin and they decide they want to divide a country,” said an unnamed senior European official.

Pressure on Kiev Continues

American pressure on Ukraine has been increasing for at least a year. In November 2025, a 28-point peace plan was presented, which, according to the publication, was initially drafted in Moscow and then submitted to Washington. The proposals included territorial concessions by Ukraine, limits on the size of its armed forces and a final rejection of NATO membership.

European governments have united around the position that the plan would leave Ukraine vulnerable to new Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Kiev has accused Washington of delaying deliveries of Patriot missiles, cutting off intelligence sharing on Russian ballistic attacks and restricting access to satellite communications, including the Starlink system.

The White House denies that the restrictions were imposed for political reasons. American officials also reject claims that Witkoff and Kushner threatened to cut off military and intelligence support if Kiev did not make concessions. The early warning system for Russian attacks has been restored, but Ukraine's dependence on American weapons and technology remains.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US senators: "Without America, things would have been much more difficult for us." However, deliveries of Patriot missiles did not follow after Kiev offered to temporarily stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Europe seeks a place in the negotiations

Trump is demanding that Ukraine stop attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and has called on Kiev to hold new elections and choose another negotiator with Moscow. The Ukrainian constitution prohibits holding elections during wartime.

Against this backdrop, European leaders are trying to maintain support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and dialogue with Washington. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have organised a new round of peace talks in Oslo ahead of Wittkoff's expected trip to Moscow.

“Peace requires patience. But unfortunately war does not wait,“ Stubb said. There is hope in Europe that the political situation in the US could change after the midterm elections, but senior diplomats admit they do not expect a quick improvement in relations between Trump, Ukraine and European allies.

Sources: euronews.com