Pope Leo XIV cancels visit to Assisi to recover from surgery

Pope Leo XIV has canceled a planned visit to the Italian city of Assisi on October 27 to continue his recovery from lung surgery. The Vatican announced this today, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to the Holy See, the pope's health is improving rapidly, as shown by a recent medical examination. The information is based on the assessment of the doctors who are caring for him.

The visit to Assisi was planned to mark the 40th anniversary of the World Day of Prayer for Peace, organized by Pope John Paul II. In a statement, the Vatican said Leo XIV had been advised to avoid travel to speed up his recovery and avoid having to travel by helicopter.

Despite his absence from the event, entitled "Peace Without Weapons," the pope intends to send a message to the leaders of Christian and other religious communities, as well as to the organizers and guests.

With it, he will express his closeness to the participants and emphasize his belief that the "spirit of Assisi," dialogue, the search for words and gestures of peace are valuable tools in times of conflict.

The Vatican announced on Wednesday that the pope will not need further treatment for lung cancer, after medical examinations confirmed that the disease was localized.

The Holy See has not yet specified whether Leo XIV will be able to perform his planned tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17 this year.

Last week, the 71-year-old pope had part of a lung removed. This is the first serious health problem during his 17-month pontificate. The operation confirmed that he is suffering from adenocarcinoma - the most common type of cancer, the Associated Press recalls.

Leo XIV was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and is gradually returning to his usual duties. On Wednesday, he reappeared in “St. Peter“s Square for his traditional weekly general audience with pilgrims.