The talks scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi will be held in a trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the US and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regarding the possible participation of the EU in the negotiations, TASS reported.
Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi
Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi
Oct 23, 2026 12:53 76