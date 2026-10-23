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Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi

Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi

Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi

Oct 23, 2026 12:53 76

Russia announced that it will negotiate with Ukraine and the US: EU representatives will not be invited to Abu Dhabi - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The talks scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi will be held in a trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the US and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regarding the possible participation of the EU in the negotiations, TASS reported.