The EU-Western Balkans summit will be held on November 25 in Brussels

The next summit between the European Union and the Western Balkans will be held on November 25 in Brussels. This was announced by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, emphasizing the strategic importance of relations between the EU and the countries of the region, BTA reports.

„The future of the Western Balkans is in the EU, their accession is our leading task, a common aspiration and a key geopolitical investment in these turbulent times. The EU will remain the most reliable partner of this region“, Costa said.

According to a statement from the European Council, the meeting will allow the EU to reaffirm its commitment to the European perspective of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro.

Among the main objectives of the forum are to encourage the Western Balkans partners to accelerate reforms and implement the commitments necessary to progress on the path to membership in the Union.

The participants will review the achievements of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and discuss the possibilities for its further development, the statement also states.

Regular EU-Western Balkans summits have been held since 2018. The last forum took place in June this year in the Montenegrin city of Tivat.