First tanker with Russian diesel under US deal has already set sail

The first tanker with Russian diesel under the agreement between Moscow and Washington has already set sail for the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The Maltese-flagged ship is carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel and is heading for New York, according to data from the London Stock Exchange LSEG, cited by Reuters.

“As far as I know, the Ministry of Energy has already announced that the first tanker has indeed set sail for the recipients, the buyers. From now on, further deliveries will continue at a steady pace“, Peskov said at his regular briefing. The Kremlin did not provide further details about the buyer, the price of the cargo or the exact date of the ship's arrival.

What the agreement provides

US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Russia would immediately deliver more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and global markets. He said another 500,000 tons should follow in November, and then an additional volume of 1 million tons.

The first cargo of 40,000 tons is only a fraction of the amount requested in the initial phase of the agreement. Trump presented the agreement as a measure to increase supply and limit pressure on fuel prices in the US. Moscow, for its part, agreed to restore diesel exports to global markets, including to US recipients.

The delivery became possible after Washington granted a sanctions exemption. This creates a limited channel for trade in Russian oil products despite the regime introduced after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Background of the deal

The United States banned imports of Russian oil and oil products in 2022. The European Union imposed a full embargo on Russian oil products in February 2023. Russia then directed much of its diesel exports to countries such as Turkey, Brazil and countries in Africa.

The agreement with Washington represents a change in the previous sanctions approach and provides Russian companies with access to the American market. For the United States, it aims to increase the available quantities of diesel, especially on the East Coast, where New York is one of the main centers for fuel trading and distribution.

According to analysts quoted by the Associated Press, the expected supplies are too small to significantly affect prices across the country. A more limited effect is possible in individual regional markets, including in the New York and New Jersey areas.

After the first tanker sails, the next question is whether the announced quantities will be delivered on schedule. The Kremlin has said that subsequent shipments will continue, but Moscow and Washington have not published a detailed calendar of the ships, the final recipients and the terms of each individual delivery.

Sources: bta.bg, reuters.com, apnews.com