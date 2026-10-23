Over 500,000 people left without electricity in Ukraine after Russian strikes on energy facilities

Over 500,000 people in Ukraine have been left without electricity after Russia struck energy facilities in six regions overnight. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Artyom Nekrasov.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Perm region Dmitry Makhonin said that a Ukrainian drone had caused minor damage to an industrial site last night. He did not provide additional information about the location and nature of the damage.

The Russian media „Astra“ reported on its Telegram channel that Ukrainian drones had hit the Azot chemical plant in the city of Berezniki.

According to the publication, local residents reported that air defenses had been activated in the city. Smoke was rising above the Azot chemical plant, owned by Uralchem, Astra added.