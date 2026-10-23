Ukraine builds sovereign satellite network with ICEYE and Nokia

Ukraine, the Finnish company ICEYE and Nokia have signed a letter of intent to study cooperation in the construction of a sovereign satellite communications system. The goal is for the country to have secure and high-performance communications that remain under its direct control.

The document provides for a study of the possibilities for building a resilient satellite infrastructure capable of maintaining communication in the event of damage or blockage of terrestrial networks. The partnership is aimed at the needs of defense, border security, rescue operations and disaster response.

The system will be under Ukrainian control

ICEYE and Nokia announced a partnership in October to develop broadband satellite communications in low-Earth orbit. The concept envisages that countries will own and operate the satellites, ground infrastructure and terminals, without depending on the conditions of a foreign commercial operator. The first telecommunications satellites are expected to be launched in 2028.

„Ukraine needs secure, sovereign and high-performance satellite communications systems that it controls itself. "We have a proven track record of rapidly deploying sovereign space missions," said Rafal Modzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE.

Miko Hautala, Director of Geopolitics and Government Relations and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Defense, pointed out that satellite networks can extend and protect communications when ground systems are disrupted.

Partnership comes against the backdrop of Starlink issues

“States need communications they can rely on under all circumstances. With this letter of intent, we will explore together with Ukraine and ICEYE how reliable sovereign satellite communications can strengthen the country's resilience and give it control over critical infrastructure,“ said Hautala.

The Ukrainian side thanked Finland and its government for their consistent support. Kiev has stressed that reliable communications are a matter of national security, and its own satellite capabilities are the basis for the long-term security of Ukraine and Europe.

The new project is developing against the backdrop of restrictions on the military version of SpaceX's Starshield system. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that in October the terminals were limited to travel above about 160 kilometers per hour, which affected their use on mobile platforms and drones.

US President Donald Trump said that the restrictions were lifted after a conversation with Elon Musk. However, Ukrainian officials indicated that the limit is still in effect. The Associated Press reported that a European official familiar with the situation on the ground confirmed that the limit of about 160 kilometers per hour was maintained.

At this stage, the agreement between Ukraine, ICEYE and Nokia is a framework for exploring options, not a contract for a built satellite network. The next stages will depend on the technical, financial and political decisions on the project.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com