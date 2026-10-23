Poland has the highest rating for a Patriot missile service center in Europe

Poland has received the highest rating from the American company “Lockheed Martin“ for its proposal to host a European Patriot interceptor missile service center. This was announced by Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

“Poland's proposal received the highest score“, Sobkowiak-Czarnecka told Polish radio “Zet“.

She specified that although “Lockheed Martin“ has already evaluated the applications, the final decision will be made at the political level. Washington is expected to announce its choice in the coming days.

Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden are competing to host the project. According to the US, the initiative could also lead to the creation of a production line. The four countries are looking for opportunities to maintain and produce missiles to strengthen their own defense capabilities.

The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have led to the depletion of stocks of air defense interceptor missiles and delays in deliveries. This is prompting countries to look for ways to service and manufacture munitions closer to their own borders.

Sobkowiak-Czarnecka also announced that US Deputy Secretary of Defense Michael Duffy will visit Poland early next month. In July, he first announced plans to create a European base for the maintenance of “Lockheed Martin“.

In addition, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamiś will visit the Pentagon in the coming weeks, the deputy minister added.