Russia claims to have completed the elimination of surrounded units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by TASS.

“Russian forces continue operations to neutralize isolated Ukrainian groups“, the Russian military department said. The statement did not specify how many Ukrainian servicemen were in the surrounded units, nor did it report any captured or evacuated fighters.

What the Russian side claims

According to the Russian ministry, over the past week, units of the “North“ group have improved their positions on the front line. Moscow claims that losses were inflicted on four mechanized, two motorized infantry and two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as a territorial defense brigade and a unit of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

The Russian ministry also reports that a large point for the concentration of Ukrainian military equipment was destroyed in the Kharkiv region. According to the report, the facility was also used by mercenaries from Latin America. The “North” group adds that it destroyed five radar stations of the Ukrainian forces.

Independent confirmation missing

The claim of the complete liquidation of the encircled Ukrainian units has not been independently confirmed. The Institute for the Study of War states that it has found no evidence of a confirmed Russian encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the northern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian officials also deny Russian claims of encirclement. Thus, at present, only the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry and the related claims of combat operations and destroyed equipment have been confirmed. It is unclear whether Kiev will publish additional information about the status and location of its units in the area.

Sources: news.bg, tass.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua