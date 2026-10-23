Russia uses a new modification of the Geran-5 drone

Russian troops have used a new variant of the Geran-5 jet drone in an attack on Ukrainian territory. The modification is designated as the Geran-5 K5-K, reported Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the president of Ukraine on technological issues.

According to him, the drone was first detected approximately a month earlier. Beskrestnov compared the case to the appearance of the Russian missile "Filin", which was also first identified about a month ago.

"Russia is attacking us again, using a new variant of the "Geran-5", called the "Geran-5 K5-K". As was the case with the "Filin", we identified this system for the first time only a month ago," Beskrestnov wrote.

According to the adviser, the new modification has an optical navigation mechanism. He also points out that the "Geran-5 K5-K" has an increased operational range, higher speed and higher flight altitude.

Specific values for the range, speed and maximum altitude of the drone were not specified. It is not reported how many devices of the new variant were used in the attack.

Sources: news.bg