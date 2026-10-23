The majority of Austrians support the creation of a European professional army

The overwhelming majority of Austrian citizens support the strengthening of military cooperation within the European Union, and 60% of them would accept the creation of a European professional army, according to a sociological survey conducted by the “Gallup“ agency. commissioned by the Austrian Foreign Ministry, quoted by the Austrian news agency APA, BTA reported.

Three-quarters of Austrians who participated in the survey stated that they positively assess the creation of a European defense union, and approximately the same number of citizens support the joint purchase of weapons.

The greatest support for the creation of a European defense union is observed among the younger generation, with 82% of those participating in the survey aged 16 to 30 approving such an initiative. The most reserved attitude towards a future defense union in Europe is among people aged 46 to 60, with 60% of them assessing such a union as “positive” or “rather positive“.

The idea of joint European defense procurement, and in particular the procurement of aerial surveillance equipment, is seen as “very positive“ by 32% of those surveyed and “rather positive“ - by 41% of respondents, with the younger generation also showing the strongest support.

However, Austrians are more reserved when it comes to the creation of a European professional army, but a clear majority still stands out on this issue, with 22% assessing the idea as “very positive“ and 38% as “rather positive“.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that the survey confirms her call for closer cooperation in the field of defense in the EU.

“Joint procurement and planning do not contradict our neutrality - they are the basis for Europe to be able to defend itself independently in the future. Defense capabilities are a prerequisite for peace. "Whoever wants peace must be able to defend it," Minister Meinl-Reisinger pointed out.