Mickoski: We must reach an agreement with Bulgaria on minorities

North Macedonia must reach an agreement with Bulgaria on the Action Plan on the Rights of Minorities and Communities before discussing the next steps in the European integration process. This was stated by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

According to him, 26 member states of the European Union agree with the document, and one country has objections. In the context of the statement, he is talking about Bulgaria.

„Let's sit down with this member state and come to an agreement“, said Mickoski.

He insisted that the plan be revised so that it is acceptable to all 27 member states. According to him, the document is a prerequisite for continuing the negotiation process with North Macedonia.

Constitutional changes remain an unresolved issue

Mickoski's statement places the plan for minorities alongside the constitutional changes, which are a key condition under the European framework for the country. The European Union has defined the adoption of the agreed changes as a necessary next step for the official start of negotiations.

The proposal is to include Bulgarians and several other communities in the constitution of North Macedonia. However, the project did not receive the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament. The document names Bulgarians, Croats, Montenegrins, Slovenes, Jews and Egyptians.

Mickoski stated that the government will not give up either on the protection of Macedonian national interests or on the strategic goal of the country becoming a member of the European Union.

Criticisms of the previous government

„This does not work like that, it takes time“, said the Prime Minister.

Regarding the constitutional changes, Mickoski accused the previous government of SDSM and DUI of leaving the current government a heavy political legacy. He stated that the then rulers had made commitments without providing the necessary parliamentary support for their implementation.

The Prime Minister rejected expectations that the problem would be resolved immediately. According to him, the process is related to decisions accumulated over years and cannot be returned to normal overnight.

In September, Mickoski already stated that North Macedonia is ready to discuss the plan with Bulgaria with the participation of the European Union. According to the European negotiating framework, the plan must guarantee the practical implementation and protection of the rights of the communities, including after their inclusion in the constitution.

Sources: news.bg, bta.bg