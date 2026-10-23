Passengers evacuated from Sheremetyevo airport due to drones

Passengers are being evacuated from “Sheremetyevo“ airport near Moscow due to an air raid alert and a threat from drones. Access to the security zone of all terminals is restricted, and passengers are receiving instructions via audio messages.

“Passengers are being evacuated, and access to the security zone of all terminals is currently restricted. Passengers are being informed via audio messages“, the airport press service reported.

The evacuation was undertaken amid reports of a threat from unmanned aerial vehicles. RIA Novosti specified that it was the threat posed by drones that forced the evacuation of passengers from the terminals.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defense forces had destroyed three drones heading towards the capital. According to him, emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell.

Sobyanin's posts on the “Max“ app indicate that a total of 22 drones have been shot down since last night. So far, there have been no reports of injured passengers or damage to the airport.

It is not specified when access to security areas will be restored. Passengers are urged to monitor airport announcements and follow the instructions of employees.

Sources: bta.bg