The first snow in Europe may fall in November

The first snow in Central Europe may fall in the second half of November, while in the high parts of the Alps and Pyrenees winter conditions are expected earlier. In the mountainous regions of Austria, Switzerland, France and northern Italy, it is possible to accumulate tens of centimeters of new snow. Snowfall is also possible along the border between France and Spain, reports News.bg, citing the Hungarian media VAOL.

In Hungary, forecast models indicate a period between November 22 and 26 for a possible first snow. The most likely time according to preliminary estimates is around November 22-23. On some nights, temperatures in Budapest may drop to or below freezing, but this does not yet mean that the city will have a permanent snow cover.

The amount of precipitation and the height at which the rain turns into snow will depend on the development of the atmospheric conditions. In the southern parts of Europe, heavy rain is expected instead of snow, and the border between rain and snow can change depending on temperatures and altitude.

Last year, the first snow in Hungary fell in mid-October in the Bük and Mátra mountains. By November, winter conditions had spread to other parts of the country. However, current forecasts do not necessarily give reason to expect an early and lasting winter.

Warmer start to the season

Preliminary seasonal forecasts indicate the possibility of above-average temperatures in the region. In late autumn and early winter, they may be 1-2 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms.

This does not exclude short periods of frosty weather and heavy snowfalls. Meteorological models remain susceptible to change, and the first snowfall will not show by itself whether a permanent retention of snow cover or a longer cold snap is ahead.

Sources: news.bg, vaol.hu