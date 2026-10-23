ISW: Russia seeks economic concessions, not peace with Ukraine

Russia is using its stated interest in negotiations not so much to end the war in Ukraine as to win economic concessions from the United States. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) after the meeting between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 21.

According to the American think tank, the Kremlin is trying to present the talks as evidence of readiness for meaningful negotiations, while at the same time seeking conditions that will allow it to continue financing the military actions.

Moscow talks about economic cooperation

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that during the meeting, expansion of Russian-American economic cooperation and “continuation of communication“ were discussed.

These signals coincide with the ISW assessment that Moscow is trying to link the diplomatic process with easing economic pressure from Washington. At the same time, a Kremlin representative responsible for domestic policy told the Russian opposition publication “Verstka“ that the Russian leadership does not expect the talks to lead to a resolution of the war.

Massive attack after the meeting

On the night of October 22, Russian forces launched a combined strike with missiles and drones, mainly targeting Kiev. The Ukrainian Air Force reported 210 long-range drones, 110 of which were jet-powered. “Iskander-M“, S-400, “Zircon“ and “Onyx“ missiles were also used, the exact number of which was not specified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the capital was attacked with 21 ballistic missiles in three waves. Residential buildings, energy facilities, railways and commercial infrastructure were hit. According to Ukrainian authorities, the strikes affected 12 regions. Initially, at least two people were killed and 34 injured, while subsequent information from the Associated Press spoke of at least four people killed and dozens injured.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported damage to the metro infrastructure at the South Bridge over the Dnieper River. Six ambulances were also damaged at an emergency station.

Next talks have no set date

According to the Associated Press, Putin has given his agreement in principle to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The talks are expected to begin after November 10, but a specific date has not yet been set.

Against this backdrop, ISW points out that Russian massive strikes often coincide with the days immediately before or after important diplomatic meetings. For analysts, this is a sign that military action and negotiating pressure are developing in parallel, with no confirmed breakthrough towards ending the war.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, axios.com