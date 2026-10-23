Melania Trump mediates ceasefire in Oleshki since October 29

Melania Trump has brokered a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the occupied town of Oleshki, the White House announced. The agreement is set to take effect on October 29 and provides for a temporary cessation of all hostilities to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and to prepare for the evacuation of civilians.

“The two sides agreed to temporarily cease all hostilities in Oleshki to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and to prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor,“ the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with the Russian and Ukrainian leadership on the terms of the ceasefire. There was no immediate public comment from the governments in Moscow and Kiev on the announced agreement.

Evacuation to Russia or Ukraine

The ceasefire will allow civilian teams from both sides to visit residents in their homes and coordinate the transportation of people who want to leave the city. Melania Trump said that some of them will likely choose Russia, while others - Ukraine.

“The situation in Oleshki is critical. Oleshki is a frontline town on the brink of disaster. The remaining population is mainly elderly people who urgently need medical care, medicine, food and clean water,“ said the US first lady.

According to information cited by Reuters, the American media organization Newsmax will be given access to the operation to document the evacuation. The White House says between 1,700 and 2,000 people remain in the town, including about 50 children. Before the war, Oleshki had an estimated 24,000 residents.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Located on the east bank of the Dnieper River, opposite Kherson, Oleshki has been under Russian control since the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The town lacks electricity, heating and running water, and the roads around it are mined and exposed to drone attacks.

The Associated Press reports that food and medical supplies have been scarce for months. Ukraine has repeatedly called for a local ceasefire to allow for evacuations. Earlier, Pope Leo XIV also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire to allow food and medicine to be delivered and civilians to be evacuated.

The reported agreement is limited to Oleshki and does not constitute a general ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether it will be implemented in practice and how humanitarian access to the city will be organized.

Sources: whtc.com, apnews.com