US President Donald Trump said he would fix Ukraine's access issues to the Starlink communications systems if the issues persist. He made the statement to reporters at the White House.

Trump said he had not yet discussed the issue with Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX, the company that operates the Starlink system. However, the US President made it clear that he might reach out to Musk if the issue is not resolved.

“If there are still issues, I will fix them”, Trump said.

Access to the Starlink“ is important for Ukraine's communications in the war. The system is used to provide satellite connectivity in conditions where traditional communications infrastructure is vulnerable.

In his speech, Trump also touched on the war with Iran. He said that the United States can end the conflict quickly, but raised the question of whether Washington will seek an immediate solution or let the fighting gradually subside.

„We can end it quickly. But the question is whether we want to end it or let it subside“, said the American president.

Trump did not specify a specific deadline for his possible conversation with Musk, nor did he specify what actions he would take to restore Ukraine's access to „Starlink“.

Sources: bta.bg