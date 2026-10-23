Hakan Fidan: Military operation in Iran will not solve the crisis

A military operation against Iran will not lead to a solution to the crisis, and diplomacy is the best way out of it. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan after meetings with his colleagues in Istanbul.

„A military operation that would be carried out in Iran would in no way be a solution. No one at this moment approves of this and we believe that diplomacy is the best way“, Fidan said.

Call for opening the Strait of Hormuz

According to him, the participants in the talks have united around the position that the war should not escalate. They support a ceasefire and a negotiated peace.

Fidan stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened as soon as possible in order to limit its negative impact on world markets. The Strait is a key sea route for international trade and shipping security.

Turkey seeks solution for grain exports

Special attention was paid to the war between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on commercial shipping. Fidan stated that the conflict should not lead to a new grain crisis, and grain from both sides should reach world markets.

The Turkish minister presented to his colleagues Ankara's actions to ensure the security of ships in the Black Sea and to prevent attacks on commercial vessels. It was also discussed whether an exception for grain and energy could be agreed while the war continues.

“The big question is how to get grain from Russia and Ukraine to world markets, what can we do about it“, Fidan said. He recalled that about two and a half years ago, Turkey helped reach an agreement that allowed grain exports despite the ongoing fighting.

Meetings with regional and European ministers

The first meeting was between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. They later spoke with their counterparts from Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

Fidan described the talks as one of the most important diplomatic events in the region in recent months. Regional and international security, measures taken so far and possibilities for ending the conflicts were discussed.

The foreign ministers, who are in Istanbul, are scheduled to be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the “Dolmabahçe“ Palace.

Sources: bta.bg