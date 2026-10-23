Germany Negotiates Thousands of Missiles, Including Bars

Germany is negotiating the purchase of several thousand long-range precision missiles, including the Ukrainian hybrid cruise missile drones “Bars“. Bloomberg reports on talks between German officials and Ukraine on joint production and acquisition of the system, specifying that the manufacturer of “Bars“ has not been publicly announced.

According to informed sources cited by Bloomberg, Germany is seeking weapons to increase its long-range strike capabilities and deter Russia. “This armament is necessary to deter Russia“, the publication states. Berlin is also facing delays in the delivery of US Tomahawk missiles, with the country at the bottom of the list of potential recipients.

Negotiations with several manufacturers

The German Ministry of Defense is in talks with the US defense startup Covenant about purchasing thousands of Anthem ground-based cruise missiles with heavy payloads. Other companies being considered as potential suppliers include the Dutch Destinus SA with its Ruta missiles and the German-British defense startup Hypersonica, which is developing the HS1 supersonic missile.

The main cruise missile in the arsenal of the German armed forces is currently the Taurus. It is launched from air carriers, has a range of about 500 kilometers and is manufactured by MBDA and Saab AB. The new systems that Berlin is considering are designed to supplement air-based capabilities with a larger number of ground-launched missiles.

What are the stated characteristics of the “Bars“

The Ukrainian “Bars“ is described as a drone missile with a jet engine, a warhead of 22.5 kilograms and an initial range of up to 700 kilometers. According to data cited by Bloomberg, the developers have increased the range to 1,000 kilometers, the warhead to 60 kilograms, and the speed to over 700 kilometers per hour.

At this stage, there are no specific quantities, delivery dates or a signed contract between Germany and Ukraine for “Bars“. It has only been confirmed that the talks on joint production and purchase are part of broader German negotiations to replenish the missile arsenal.

Sources: focus-news.net, newsukraine.rbc.ua, pravda.com.ua