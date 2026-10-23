Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine, Russia and the US are preparing talks in Abu Dhabi

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the US will hold expert-level talks in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. The planned meeting was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the information was also confirmed by the Kremlin.

„The talks are scheduled for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi“, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the meeting will be held in a trilateral format, with the exact date not yet announced.

Talks after the meetings of Witkoff and Kushner

Zelensky reported that he had spoken with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Earlier this week, the two US representatives met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The expected talks in Abu Dhabi are part of Washington's diplomatic efforts to resume the negotiation process between Kiev and Moscow. The Kremlin indicated that among the main topics will be the issues of the security of Russia and Ukraine after a possible peace agreement.

What conditions does Kiev set

The Ukrainian president stressed that any future peace agreement must include reliable guarantees for the security of Ukraine. Zelensky also insists on providing funding that would allow the maintenance of the Ukrainian army for ten years.

He also warned of delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Ukrainian air defense. According to Zelensky, this is a serious problem for the country against the backdrop of the ongoing war.

So far, no details have been announced about the composition of the delegations, the agenda or the specific mechanisms that will be discussed. It has only been confirmed that the talks are being prepared for the first half of November and will be between representatives of the three countries.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr