Syria sends 1,000 troops to Sweida

The Syrian government has sent about 1,000 additional troops to the southern province of Sweida amid a mobilization by the Druze militia, The National reports. The troops have arrived in the western regions of the province over the past two weeks, bringing the total number of government forces in the area to about 3,000.

The deployment comes amid increasing activity by the Druze militia and support that the newspaper's sources say is being provided by Israel. At the center of the tension is the so-called National Guard - a military-police formation of the Druze forces in Es-Suwayda.

„Israel is increasing the combat capabilities of the National Guard, which is why the Syrian army is forced to take into account the possibility of a Druze offensive“, a source told The National. According to him, Damascus „cannot afford to remain passive“.

According to the same sources, Israel is transferring military equipment into the province. They suggest that this may be related to preparations for the establishment of an Israeli base, but the information is not presented as an officially confirmed plan. The National Guard has also established control over ten hills around the administrative center of Es-Suwayda, the sources claim.

Anonymous officials quoted by The National indicate that neither side wants the situation to escalate further. At the same time, the increase in the Syrian military presence and the transfer of Israeli equipment increase the risk of new clashes in a region that remains unstable.

The crisis continues despite the agreed roadmap

In September 2025, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani, his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah al-Safadi, and the US special envoy for Syria Tom Barak signed a roadmap to resolve the crisis in Es-Suwayda. The plan provides for support from Jordan and the US to stabilize the province.

The agreements were reached after heavy clashes in July 2025 between Arab militias and the mountain Druze who live in Es-Suwayda. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the death toll from the violence has exceeded 1,600.

The fighting has also damaged basic supply systems. Water and electricity supplies have been cut off in southern regions, while cities have experienced shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Sources: focus-news.net, thenationalnews.com, apnews.com