Disagreement in dates for the ceasefire in Oleshki

Ukraine expects a local ceasefire in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshki to start soon. It should provide permanent humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of food and medicine.

“The operation to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for evacuations from Oleshki and the surrounding areas, as well as for the delivery of food, will start soon“, said Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia.

Different start dates

The Kremlin confirmed that an agreement on a local ceasefire had been reached with the mediation of the United States. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian and Ukrainian militaries are still working on the dates for its implementation.

The White House announced that the agreed ceasefire will begin on October 29. At the same time, Russian General Valery Gerasimov announced that Russian forces will observe the ceasefire in Oleshki from October 27 at 1 a.m. GMT, or 4 a.m. Bulgarian time. The reason for the discrepancy between the two dates was not specified.

Evacuation for at least several days

Peskov said that all civilians who want to leave Oleshki will be given the opportunity to do so. According to him, the evacuation operation is expected to last at least several days.

Oleski is located in the Ukrainian Kherson region and is under Russian control. The agreement is presented as a humanitarian measure that should allow for the evacuation of residents and the delivery of essential products and medical aid.

Peskov praised US First Lady Melania Trump for her role in reaching the agreement. “We welcome the efforts of the US First Lady, Mrs. Melania Trump, who has made a significant contribution to the coordination of the humanitarian operation,“ he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the agreement was also discussed during a recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Sources: bta.bg