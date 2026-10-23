Expert: Russian buckwheat may enter Ukraine under foreign origin

Russian buckwheat may reach Ukrainian supermarkets under labels of origin from Kazakhstan or Poland. This is what Sergiy Gromov, executive director of the International Buckwheat Association, claims in a statement to UNIAN, quoted by News.bg.

According to him, the reasons are the sharp increase in the price of buckwheat and the poor harvest in Ukraine. Gromov believes that imports are in practice Russian production entering through third countries.

“When we talk about imports, we are in practice talking about Russian buckwheat“, the expert says. According to him, Russia is the only country that remains a significant exporter of buckwheat on a global scale.

Russia is the main exporter

Gromovi points out that previously the main exporters were Russia, China and Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine is now a net importer, which means that it imports more buckwheat than it exports. China has also switched to net imports.

Kazakhstan and Poland may note individual fluctuations in exports in different years, but according to the expert, they do not determine the market strategically. “Russia is the dominant force“, says Gromov.

The price creates an incentive for imports

The expert assumes that Russian buckwheat may already have been sent to Ukraine under the designation of Kazakh origin or that such deals may be forthcoming. He does not name specific companies, shipments or documents that would prove such imports.

According to Gromov, the economic stimulus is significant, as the price of buckwheat in Russia is approximately half that. With limited supply and increased demand, businesses would have reason to look for cheaper supply channels.

“With a shortage of supply and a market fever, demand is guaranteed“, he states, and assumes that traders will take advantage of the situation.

The publication does not report on officially established cases of counterfeit buckwheat origin, nor on actions taken by Ukrainian control bodies. This is an assessment and assumption of an expert, made against the background of the increase in price and shortage of production.

Sources: news.bg, unian.net