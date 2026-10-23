At the Elysee Palace! French high school students continue protests after meeting with Macron

Representatives of protesting French high school students called for “continuation of the mobilization“ after being received by President Emmanuel Macron. The students said they would continue their actions until the government announces concrete measures.

The group expressed general “satisfaction“ with Macron's willingness to listen to their position. According to the representatives, the president promised “fundamental reform“ on the university application platform.

Students demand removal of the platform

Discussions on changes to the system began this week, but protesting high school students continue to insist on the complete removal of the platform. They link the end of the mobilization to the announcement of concrete solutions, not just promises of changes.

Government to present first measures on Monday

The first government measures for education are expected to be presented on October 26 during a meeting with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. It should show whether the reform announced by Macron will respond to students' demand for a change to the university application system.

Sources: bta.bg