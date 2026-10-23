The moment is right for Libya's unification, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Istanbul. According to him, the eastern and western parts of the country can begin a process of political convergence that would also include the divided military structures.

“We are at a right time when the eastern and western parts can unite“, Fidan said at a press conference after a meeting of the foreign ministers of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt.

Turkey insists on a common military structure

Fidan said that the international community is working for the political unification of Libya, and Turkey is participating in both political and military talks. According to him, one of the most important tasks is to bring the armed groups in both parts of the country "under a common roof".

Libya is divided between the government of Abdel Hamid Dbeiba, based in Tripoli and recognized by the UN, and an administration in the eastern part of the country, supported by Marshal Khalifa Haftar. The division has continued since the fall and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Turkey supported the authorities in Tripoli during the long-standing conflict, including with military assistance. In recent years, Ankara has expanded its contacts with the eastern Libyan authorities, strengthening political and economic ties with them.

The controversial memorandum on the Mediterranean Sea

On October 20, the parliament in eastern Libya approved a memorandum with Turkey to delimit exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean Sea. The document was signed in 2019 with the then authorities in Tripoli, but was initially rejected by the eastern Libyan parliament.

The decision drew criticism from the European Union and a sharp reaction from Egypt. Cairo said the memorandum affected Egyptian rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. Fidan confirmed that Egypt had reservations, but indicated that Ankara was discussing the issue with Egyptian authorities.

“After seven years, the acceptance of the document by Libyan representatives and turning it into a major political uproar is something we find strange“, said the Turkish minister.

According to him, a possible solution could be sought in talks between Turkey, Italy and Egypt. Fidan did not specify a specific deadline for a political agreement or for the unification of Libyan military structures.

Common position on Iran and the war in Ukraine

At the meeting in Istanbul, the participants also united around the position that military intervention in Iran will not lead to a solution. They also stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine should not threaten the security of shipping or cause a new grain crisis.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com