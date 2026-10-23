Magyar: Hungary wants to be a reliable ally in the EU

Hungary wants to be a reliable ally in the European Union and restore the trust of its partners, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said during the country's national holiday. His speech was delivered before parliament in Budapest on the 70th anniversary of the anti-Soviet uprising in 1956, AFP reported.

“Hungary is not a “ferry country“ that can drift endlessly between East and West. In 1956, the Hungarian people made a clear choice: we belong to a free and democratic Europe“, Magyar told a crowd waving national flags.

According to him, the country should participate in European relations as a predictable partner, not follow an isolated course. "We want to be reliable allies, with our heads held high in the common mass, not opportunists who isolate themselves through blackmail and follow their own separate path," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Different tone after Orban's rule

Magyar's message contrasted sharply with Viktor Orban's remarks at previous uprising commemorations. Orban ruled Hungary for 16 years and regularly used commemorations to criticize Brussels.

Magyar emphasized Hungary's European identity and the need for the country to rebuild its relations with member states. His speech is part of the new government's stated course towards improving relations with European partners.

Von der Leyen speaks to parliament

For the commemorative events, Hungary welcomed representatives from more than 40 countries, including European Union leaders, prime ministers and other high-ranking guests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a speech during a ceremonial session of the Hungarian parliament. The session was boycotted by the opposition, including Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party.

The 1956 uprising began as a protest against communist rule and Soviet influence, but was suppressed by Soviet tanks. For Hungary, October 23 remains a national holiday and a symbol of the pursuit of freedom and independence.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com