The US could strike Iran this weekend, US diplomat Tom Barrack said, amid a series of threats made in recent days by Washington and Israel.

“Is there a possibility of a strike this weekend? Absolutely possible“, said Barrack. He is the US ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria. His statement was reported by Agence France-Presse.

Washington also leaves the diplomatic option open

At the same time, Barak stressed that US President Donald Trump is open to an agreement with Iran.

“He is available and accessible, and we have been at the negotiating table for many months“, said the American diplomat.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked nearly eight months after the start of the conflict, triggered by Israeli-American strikes on Iran.

Trump speaks of “soft“ and “hard“ approach

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly stated that he will soon make a decision on Iran. The American president hinted that he could choose both the “soft approach“ and the “hard approach“.

So far, Trump has made it clear that such actions will not be taken before the US elections on November 3. However, Barak's new statement puts the possibility of a strike this weekend at the center of diplomatic signals from Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Trump publicly supported before the parliamentary elections in Israel, said a few days ago that overthrowing the Iranian regime is the only way to eliminate the threat coming from Tehran.

Sources: bta.bg