US President Donald Trump said that Washington could conduct another military operation against Iran. He made the statement during an election rally in Florida, without giving details about the possible actions.

„We could conduct another small operation like „Epic Fury““, Trump said, quoted by Reuters.

„Epic Fury“ is the name used by the US armed forces for the war against Iran, which began with strikes on February 28. The conflict is entering its eighth month, and rising fuel prices are putting pressure on the political situation in the United States ahead of the midterm elections.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States could bring a quick end to the war, but expressed doubts about whether Washington should seek an immediate end or let the conflict gradually subside. Earlier in October, the American president said that the United States would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterm elections.

London insists on full access to „Starlink“

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke by phone with Trump and stressed the importance of Ukraine's full access to the „Starlink“ satellite system, Agence France-Presse reported.

From „Downing Street“ reported that Burnham indicated that the system was essential for the Ukrainians “to continue to defend themselves against a full-scale Russian invasion“.

The British prime minister also welcomed Trump's efforts to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. The British side did not provide further details about the conversation.

Sources: bta.bg