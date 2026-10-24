Marder combat vehicle fails Bundeswehr digital communication test

The German army failed to integrate the Marder infantry fighting vehicle into the new D-LBO basic digital communications system. During operational tests at the Münster training ground, the vehicle failed to meet the specified criteria for operating with the equipment, reports “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“.

According to information cited by German media, the problems are related to incompatibility between modern digital radio technology and Marder components, which were developed back in the 1970s. This concerns the analogue on-board communication and the communication systems between the crew and the landing party.

Marder has been temporarily replaced by Puma

Due to the results of the tests, the 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade will carry out its upcoming NATO mission without the originally planned Marder formation. The two Panzergrenadier battalions will be provided with newer Puma combat vehicles.

Among the units that will provide equipment is the 112th Panzergrenadier Battalion from Bavaria. The brigade is to become digitally controllable from the beginning of January 2027 and serve as a German rapid deployment formation in support of the defense of Lithuania until the 45th Panzer Brigade is fully built.

“The fact that some components are several decades old is probably why the new equipment does not work with them“, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense told FAZ. According to him, it is still unclear whether and when the Marder will return to the brigade.

Berlin maintains the digitalization schedule

The German Ministry of Defense considers the basic functionality of the D-LBO to be confirmed. The system has been tested in realistic tactical conditions, including firing from Leopard 2, Puma and Marder combat vehicles.

“The D-LBO system is working“, said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius when presenting the interim results. At the same time, he admitted that the industry has not retrofitted as many vehicles as agreed.

D-LBO is supposed to digitally connect more than 10,000 military vehicles and platforms. By the end of 2026, 2,700 vehicles are planned to be modernized, but according to German media, the implementation is lagging behind by about 300 vehicles. While the re-equipment continues, some of the older vehicles will operate in mixed mode via additional devices that connect them to the digital network.

After the 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade, digital equipment should be introduced into the 45th Tank Brigade “Lithuania“ by July 1, 2027. By the end of the same year, Berlin plans to complete the digitalization of the 10th Panzer Division. The Marder will remain in the program, but the German army must first eliminate the incompatibility between its outdated on-board electronics and the new communication system.

Sources: aussenlage.de, augengeradeaus.net