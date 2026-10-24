Guterres welcomes ceasefire in Oleshki

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement between Russia and Ukraine for a temporary ceasefire in Oleshki, in the occupied part of Kherson region. This was announced by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The ceasefire was agreed for humanitarian purposes - to deliver food, medicine and other essential goods, as well as to prepare for the evacuation of civilians. The White House indicates October 29 as the date for the start of the agreed cessation of hostilities.

At the same time, the Associated Press quotes Ukrainian ombudsman and chief negotiator Dmytro Lubynets, according to whom the ceasefire will begin on Tuesday and last for several days. This would mean October 27, which is at odds with the date of October 29 indicated by the White House. The full text of the agreement has not been published, nor have details of an independent monitoring mechanism been released.

Assistance and evacuation for remaining residents

Under the terms announced, civilian representatives from Russia and Ukraine are to visit the residents of Oleshki at their homes and determine what assistance they need. Coordinated transportation to a destination of their choosing is provided for those wishing to leave the town.

“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination,“ said US First Lady Melania Trump.

She indicated that some people may choose to be taken to Russia, while others may choose to be taken to Ukraine. According to the Associated Press, the routes will initially need to be demined before supplies and evacuations can begin.

The Humanitarian Situation in Oleshki

Before the war, about 24,000 people lived in Oleshki. According to a White House estimate, between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remain in the town, mostly elderly people, as well as about 50 children. A formal census has not been conducted since 2022.

Residents face shortages of food, medicine and clean water. The town has limited electricity, and the roads are mined and exposed to drone attacks. Oleshki was also badly affected by flooding following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in June 2023.

The UN has previously said that a local ceasefire is necessary to allow civilians to safely leave the city and for humanitarian organizations to gain unhindered access. Whether the agreement will be implemented according to the announced timetable and how the security of the operation will be guaranteed remains to be seen.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, euronews.com