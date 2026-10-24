US evacuates diplomats from Middle East amid escalation

The United States is relocating some of its diplomatic staff and family members from several countries in the Middle East over concerns about the escalating conflict, CNN reported. The most specific measure is the State Department's order for non-essential staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia.

The order covers the US embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran. It was issued amid a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia attributed to Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The attacks have affected civilian and energy infrastructure and increased the risk to American personnel in the country.

They are also limiting personnel in other missions

According to CNN, Washington is quietly changing the limits on the number of employees in diplomatic missions in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon. A representative of the American Foreign Service Association told the media that families outside Saudi Arabia have also been instructed to leave, without previously confirmed funds for accommodation and daily expenses.

“To say it was chaotic is an understatement“, a US diplomat told CNN.

The Associated Press specifies that the temporary reduction in personnel affects the US embassies in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. There is no general order to leave these four missions, but changes in staffing and restrictions on presence are planned. This distinction means that the measures are not the same in all countries in the region.

Intelligence warning for US officials

The new actions coincide with a warning from US intelligence about increased Iranian efforts to attack US diplomats and government officials in the Middle East and beyond. According to Axios, an October 23 memorandum to Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that some of the assassination plots were at an advanced stage. The document is among the reasons for the reduction in the US diplomatic presence in the region.

The US embassy in Riyadh was already damaged in an attack at the beginning of the war with Iran and has been operating with a reduced staff for months. Washington is now keeping some staff on site but limiting the presence of non-essential personnel.

Background of the new withdrawal

The measures come amid ongoing tensions between the United States, Iran and Tehran-backed armed groups. President Donald Trump has said he may resume strikes on Iran after the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Israel has been pushing for faster action against Tehran, but according to CNN sources, this has not led to an immediate decision.

For the affected employees and their families, the move means leaving homes, schools and workplaces on short notice. For diplomatic missions, it will result in a smaller staff and limited opportunities to work in the field, while threats of new attacks and an expansion of the conflict continue.

Sources: kvia.com, apnews.com, axios.com