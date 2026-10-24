Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Vanuatu

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 has been registered in the sea off Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey reported. The quake occurred at 02:31 UTC at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located at 13.8° south latitude and 165.7° east longitude.

Due to the strength and shallow depth of the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a statement of potential danger along the coast of Vanuatu.

Dangerous tsunami waves are possible along the coasts located within a radius of 300 kilometers from the epicenter.

The message specifies that the warning is intended for national authorities, which determine the specific measures and the level of alert for the population. People in threatened coastal areas are recommended to follow the instructions of local authorities.

The first wave is expected near Espiritu Santo

According to the initial forecast, the first tsunami wave near the island of Espiritu Santo was supposed to reach the coast at 03:01 UTC. The center warns that the first wave is not necessarily the largest and that the danger can last for hours after the earthquake.

It also states that the height and impact of the waves can vary significantly in different places depending on the shape of the coast, the seabed and the tide.

There are no confirmed data on victims, injuries or material damage to the initial message. It was also not reported whether the predicted tsunami caused flooding or destruction on the islands.

Vanuatu is located in one of the most active seismic zones on the planet. The archipelago is located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, near the boundary between the Australian and Pacific plates, where earthquakes are common.

Sources: reuters.com