Alexander Stubb among candidates for dialogue with Putin

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is among the candidates being discussed to represent Europe in possible negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the German newspaper “Berliner Zeitung“, citing his close contacts with Donald Trump, Finland's experience in relations with Russia and his participation in talks on the war in Ukraine.

The topic of a common European negotiator became more active after the meeting of US special envoy Steve Witkoff with Putin in St. Petersburg on October 21. According to publications citing “Politico“, the European Union is discussing who can defend the bloc's common position in talks with Moscow.

“We need to identify a person or a group of people who can speak on behalf of Europe“, Czech President Petr Pavel told the “Politico“ network.

Other possible names include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Diplomatic sources cited by “Politico“ have indicated that Stubb has one of the best relations with Trump among European leaders. An important factor is also the geographical location of Finland, which has about 1,340 kilometers of common border with Russia.

Stub already involved in the talks on Ukraine

The Finnish president was among the participants in the meeting in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Steve Witkoff, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and representatives of NATO and the European Union. The talks preceded Witkoff's trip to Russia and were dedicated to Ukrainian and European priorities in future negotiations.

Stub said that among the main issues were territorial disputes, US guarantees for the security of Ukraine, post-war security of Europe, monitoring of a possible ceasefire, energy security and the exchange of prisoners of war. He said any future agreement would require compromises on territories and security guarantees.

In a speech in Helsinki on October 21, Stubb called for direct talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. “There is no return to the old transatlantic relationship“, he said, referring to changes in Washington's policy.

Previous position of the Finnish president

Stubb's nomination does not mean that he has already received an official mandate. In June 2026, following a proposal from Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko, the Finnish president said that he personally did not see himself as a representative in the negotiations with Russia.

Stubb then indicated that the leading role should be taken by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, while Finland and Norway could assist from the background. At the same time, he said that Europe must restore diplomatic dialogue with Putin.

According to the “Berliner Zeitung“, the role of the potential European representative will not be to force a compromise between Russia and Ukraine, but to ensure that Europe is not excluded from a future peace agreement. There is currently no announcement of a final choice of negotiator or an accepted mandate by member states.

Sources: berliner-zeitung.de, meduza.io, en.interfax.com.ua