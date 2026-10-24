Novak: Three tankers carrying Russian diesel set to sail for US

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel are sailing for North America, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is responsible for energy, said. He said the shipments are part of an agreement for supplies to US and global markets.

“The first three tankers with fuel are already sailing for the US east coast of the Atlantic Ocean, with significant support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund,“ Novak said.

The deputy prime minister indicated that Russian companies could deliver 500,000 metric tons of diesel in October. This request is larger than the initially announced amount of 300,000 metric tons for the same month, indicating a difference between the potential volume indicated by Novak and the parameters announced when the agreement was presented.

First cargo is headed for New York

The first confirmed cargo is aboard the mid-size tanker “Agioi Fanendes“. According to shipping data cited by Reuters, the ship loaded 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk on October 22.

The tanker is sailing to New York, with an expected arrival date of November 7. Tracking data indicates that this cargo is the first shipment of Russian diesel to the United States under the new agreement between Moscow and Washington.

The deal provides for new supplies

The agreement was announced earlier in October by US President Donald Trump. It envisages Russia supplying diesel fuel to the US and global markets in order to increase supply and lower fuel prices.

As part of the agreement, the US administration temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel. The restrictions were introduced to reduce Moscow's revenues related to the war in Ukraine.

After the initially planned 300,000 metric tons in October, additional quantities are expected at a later stage. Novak did not specify the names of the remaining two tankers, nor their specific routes.