Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Togliatti after drone attack

A fire broke out at the Togliattikauchuk chemical plant in the Russian city of Togliatti after reports of a drone attack. The first reports of the attack appeared shortly after 6:00 a.m. on October 24, UNIAN reports.

According to data cited by the Ukrainian media from the Exilenova+ channel, the plant in the Samara region was hit. The footage released shows thick smoke rising above the plant. Subsequently, reports of a large fire on its territory appeared.

Local residents also reported drones flying over Togliatti. Russian channels reported the evacuation of employees of the AvtoVAZ automobile plant. However, at the time of publication of the information, there was no official data on the scale of the damage, casualties or disruption of production.

What does „Togliatikauchuk“ produce

The enterprise produces synthetic rubbers and petrochemical raw materials. According to data provided by UNIAN, its products are also used in the manufacture of components for armored vehicles and aviation.

The plant provides about 25% of the Russian market for synthetic rubbers. This makes possible damage to production facilities a significant factor in the supply of the Russian chemical and industrial industry, but at the moment there is no confirmation of the extent of the damage.

Reports of new strikes on industrial sites

The attack in Togliatti was reported a day after information about explosions in the Russian city of Orel. At that time, damage was reported at the “Proton” plant, which produces optoelectronic equipment and components for military purposes.

No official responsibility has been taken for what happened in Togliatti, and the Russian authorities have not released verified data on the consequences. Information about the fire and evacuation remains based on reports from local residents and channels cited by UNIAN.

Sources: unian.net