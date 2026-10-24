Man injured in drone attack in Rostov region, AFU attacks Orel and Voronezh

A man was injured in the Millerovsky district of the Rostov region after debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell. He was taken to the Central District Hospital in Millerovo, where he was provided with the necessary medical care, but refused hospitalization and will continue his treatment on an outpatient basis under the supervision of doctors.

This was reported by the Governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, in “Max“. “According to specified information, one person was injured in the Millerovsky district as a result of debris falling from a UAV. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was provided with all the necessary assistance. He refused hospitalization, and will be treated on an outpatient basis under the supervision of doctors,” the statement said.

Damage to homes and substation in Krasnodar Territory

In the Temryuksky district of the Krasnodar Territory, falling debris caused a fire at an electrical substation in the Bely farm. Work is underway to restore power supply in three settlements, the region's operational headquarters reported.

In the Yeysky district, the windows of two apartment buildings were damaged. In Abinsk, debris fell into the yard of a private home, affecting the windows and part of its walls. The glazing of two neighboring homes was also damaged. According to the operational headquarters, no one was injured in these incidents.

Drones destroyed over Oryol and Voronezh regions

Over the Oryol region, Russian air defense destroyed 15 drones. Governor Andrei Klichkov reported that there were no injuries or damage.

Over the Voronezh region, 26 drones were destroyed, Governor Alexander Gusev reported. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries or damage.

Temporary restrictions on the acceptance and dispatch of aircraft have been introduced at the Perm airport. The measure is related to flight safety requirements. In the previous attack on Perm Krai, restrictions led to delays and cancellations of flights while the air threat was in effect.

Sources: newkuban.ru, m.vz.ru, voronezh-news.ru