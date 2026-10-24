Zelensky: US gave us only 24 Patriot missiles in three months

Ukraine has received only 24 Patriot interceptor missiles from the United States in the past three months, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News. According to him, the amount is significantly below what is needed to protect the country from Russian ballistic missiles.

“We need much more”, Zelensky said. He pointed out that Ukraine needs an average of 350 interceptor missiles per month. The Ukrainian president added that in one night alone, 30 ballistic missiles reached Kiev.

Shortage of Patriot missiles

The Patriot systems are among the few means Ukraine has to counter Russian ballistic missiles. The shortage of interceptors is worsening amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

According to the Associated Press, Zelensky said the Ukrainian army has almost run out of American missiles for the Patriot systems. He also claimed that the Pentagon is delaying deliveries of missiles that other countries have already purchased for Ukraine.

The American position is different. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is no change in Washington's policy regarding aid to Kiev. He pointed out that the ammunition for the Patriot are limited and are needed elsewhere in the world. The US administration denies ordering a deliberate delay in support for Ukraine.

Kiev expects more support

In the interview, Zelensky also spoke about relations with the United States. He said that Ukraine is ready to end the war as soon as possible and reiterated that Kiev would accept a freeze on the conflict along the current front line. However, the country is not ready to cede additional territory.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia controls more than 19% of Ukraine's territory. Zelensky said that US support has weakened, but stressed that he remains grateful to the US for the partnership so far.

So far, no specific deadline has been announced for the next US delivery of interceptor missiles. The dispute between Kiev and Washington continues amid Russian strikes and American diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Sources: goodmorningamerica.com, apnews.com