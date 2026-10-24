Kim Jong-un arrives in China via new bridge

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong, crossing the new Yalu River bridge, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing a South Korean government source.

“Kim arrived in Dandong via the new Yalu River bridge earlier today“, the source told the agency.

Dandong is the main Chinese city on the border with North Korea. The bridge used by Kim was opened earlier in October after more than a decade of delays. It is the most significant new land crossing between the two countries and is intended to facilitate trade and transportation.

Kim's arrival was not immediately confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the South Korean presidency or the Unification Ministry. North Korean and Chinese state media also did not officially report the visit. This means that the confirmed fact at this time is the Yonhap report, based on an anonymous government source.

First visit after meeting with Xi Jinping

This is Kim Jong-un's first visit to China since September 2025, when he was in Beijing for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II. The North Korean leader then met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended a military parade with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

The trip comes several months after Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang in June 2026. During the talks, the two countries expressed readiness to expand cooperation in trade, agriculture, construction and technology. Kim has identified relations with China as a strategic priority, according to the Associated Press.

The visit comes amid Pyongyang's efforts to maintain close relations with both China and Russia. After years of increased military and economic rapprochement with Moscow, North Korea is once again demonstrating the importance of China as its traditional ally and major economic partner.

No details have been announced about Kim Jong-un's agenda, including whether he will continue to Beijing and whether he will hold a new meeting with Xi Jinping.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com, in.marketscreener.com